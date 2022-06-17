Nov. 24, 1934—June 14, 2022

BARABOO—Joan Barbara Konkel, age 87, passed away at Meadow View Memory Care in Baraboo, WI on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Joan was born November 24, 1934 in Portage to Paul and Mildred Kirner, the third of eight children. She was a graduate of Portage High School.

On May 1, 1954 Joan married Walter “Wally” Konkel. They were married for almost 60 years and blessed with three children, grandchildren and a large extended family.

Joan loved family gatherings and always provided great meals with amazing desserts. Her sugar cookies and pumpkin torte were holiday favorites. She enjoyed traveling with her close friend Margaret Bildsten. Their adventures included trips to Italy, Hawaii and Manitoba and a train trip to the west coast. Her funny one-line jokes brought laughter to everyone.

Joan is survived by her children: Terry and Karll Kruse, Portage, Lori and Jim Turek, Green Bay, Jeff Konkel and Andrea Klitzke, Portage; grandchildren: Katelyn Kruse, Kristopher Kruse, Mia Turek and Tim Turek; sisters and brothers: Joyce Herwig, Janice Frank, Ron (Arlene) Kirner, Jackie Healy, Larry Kirner, Jeanne Baertsch; sisters-in-law: Delores Bublitz, Janelle (Allan) Zurbachen, Barb Kluge, Karen Nichols; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other friends and relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; parents, Paul and Mildred Kirner; father and mother-in-law, George and Myrtle Konkel; sister, June “Bunny” Koroch, brothers-in-law, Stuart Herwig, Fred Koroch, Everett Frank, Jr., Ken Bublitz, Bob Kluge, Dale Nichols; and son-in-law, Peter Sviatoslavsky.

A Celebration of Joan’s Life will be held at the family farm at a future date. Her beautiful smile and sense of humor will be missed.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Meadow View and Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care.

Memorial donations may be made to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.