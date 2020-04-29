Joan Carol Weitkum, age 84, of New Lisbon

Joan was born July 16, 1935, in Kenosha, Wis. the daughter of the late Richard and Nina Donlon. She graduated from Zion Benton Township High School in 1953. On Aug. 3, 1958, she was united in marriage to the love of her life Clifford H. Weitkum, at Zion Methodist Church in Zion, Ill. Of this marriage were born two daughters, Marla and Carrie. They lived in Zion, Illinois where they raised their family. Joan worked at Payson Casters, in Gurnee, Ill. from 1985 until she retired in 1998. In 1999, Joan and Clifford relocated to New Lisbon, Wis. where Joan became involved with the American Legion until her passing.