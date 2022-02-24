PARDEEVILLE—Joan Elizabeth Calkins, 79 of Pardeeville, passed away February 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born November 25, 1942 in Portage, the daughter of Floyd and Eunice Schehr.

She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Darwin Calkins, July 13, 1963. Joan was most passionate about her family; taking care and being there for them and always made sure they had a good cooked meal. She loved camping, fishing, crocheting, and playing cards. But most of all loved spending time with her husband.

Survivors include her husband Darwin; children: Duanne Calkins, Michael (Catherine) Calkins, Jeff Scot, Scott Scot, Michelle “Mickey” Calkins, Brenda Beckius, and Anne Calkins; grandchildren: Chad, Steven, Jessica, Michelle, Logan, Alissa, Jordan, Carter, Devin, Amy, Vincent, Lucas, Ian, Gabbi; daughter-in-law Roxi Calkins; great-grandchildren: Vincent and Sophia; brother Donald (Sue) Schehr, along with many other loved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Darrell, her grandparents; and brother Duanne.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 26, 2024 at 12:00 noon at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville with Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.