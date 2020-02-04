Joan F. Gedamke, 86, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Joan F. Gedamke, 86, of Beaver Dam passed away on Feb. 3, 2020, at Anchor Communities in Fox Lake.
Joan is survived by her children, Steven Erber, Rick McMillan and Sherry Bucholz; her grandchildren, Luke, Jessie, Jacob and Brian; and her great-grandchildren, Alex, Eli, Caleb and Jonah.
As Joan wished, no funeral services will be held and cremation will take place.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.
