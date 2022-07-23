Joan Faye (Schult) Litscher, age 94, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held during the following times. Thursday, August 4, 2022 with a visitation at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home, Baraboo, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Friday, August 5, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Baraboo, with a service to follow at 11:00 AM, and a gathering at Vennebu Hill, 360 County Road A, 9.6 miles north of the church from 12:15-4:00 PM.
The family looks forward to seeing you at any or all of these events.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)