 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joan Faye (Schult) Litscher

  • 0
Joan Faye (Schult) Litscher

Joan Faye (Schult) Litscher, age 94, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held during the following times. Thursday, August 4, 2022 with a visitation at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home, Baraboo, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Friday, August 5, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Baraboo, with a service to follow at 11:00 AM, and a gathering at Vennebu Hill, 360 County Road A, 9.6 miles north of the church from 12:15-4:00 PM.

The family looks forward to seeing you at any or all of these events.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News