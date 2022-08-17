May 11, 1957—Aug. 12, 2022

BEAVER DAM- Joan I. Broitzman, 65, of Beaver Dam passed away at her home on Friday, August 12, 2022 with her loving husband and two sons by her side.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Private services for Joan will be held with Rev. Philip Heyer officiating.

Joan Irene was born on May 11, 1957 the daughter of Hilbert and Arlene (Schultz) Klawitter in Beaver Dam, WI. She was the fifth born of seven children who grew up on a small farm in the Town of Burnett, WI. She was a 1975 graduate of Beaver Dam High School.

On October 6, 1984, Joan was married to Alan Broitzman at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and became the proud mother of two boys, in 1987 and 1988.

Joan had been employed for 40 years with the City of Beaver Dam Police Department. She was a faithful member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, WI.

Throughout the years, Joan enjoyed being active and participated in sports such as softball, bowling and volleyball. Favorite pastimes included Sudoku puzzles, lawn games, playing cards and being out on the lake boating.

Joan was known for her love of camping. Many of her happiest summer memories came from playing a round of mini golf and enjoying a cold beer by the campfire with family and friends. Spending time away was something Joan especially looked forward to including travel with her husband, annual getaways with her sisters and yearly cousins’ reunions.

Closer to home Joan enjoyed the time she spent helping her mother quilt and chatting with her dad while cutting his hair. Among the things Joan will be remembered for by her grandchildren is how dedicated she was to them . . . through her cooking, her creative instincts and her loving care.

Joan will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Alan; her sons: Jeremy (Kori) Broitzman and their children: Leo, Zoe and Abe and Justin (Brianna) Broitzman and their sons: Frank and George all of Beaver Dam; her father Hilbert Klawitter of Beaver Dam; her brothers: Dale (Jean) Klawitter and Jerrold (Donna) Klawitter both of Beaver Dam and Larry (Joni) Klawitter of Waukee, IA; her sisters: Sharon Klawitter of Madison, Connie Rogers and Brenda (Tom) Fabisch both of Beaver Dam; her brothers-in-law: Gary Broitzman of Mayville and Bruce (Lois) Broitzman of Beaver Dam; and sister-in-law Cheryl (Tony) Bonilla of Beaver Dam. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother Arlene Klawitter, her brother-in-law Paul Rogers and her in-laws, Curtis and Virginia Broitzman.

Due to Covid concerns, the family respectfully requests limited physical contact when extending condolences to them.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Joan’s name to the American Cancer Society or to Hillside Home Care and Hospice.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.