BEAVER DAM—Joan “Joanie” J. Braun, age 67 of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam.

Joanie was born on June 15, 1954, the daughter of Milton and Margaret (Polchinski) Born. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and worked for many years as a Supervisor for the Daily Citizen. At the time of her death Joan had been living at Hillside Manor for 25 years. Fellow residents and staff members had become family to Joanie, and she truly enjoyed her time there. When she was not playing Dominoes, Farkle, or Crazy Eights, Joanie could be found glued to the TV rooting on her Green Bay Packers.

Joanie is survived by her brother, Michael (Lori) Born; nephews, Floyd Harmsen and Shannon (Rachael) Johnson; nieces, Michelle (Mark) Harrison and Julie Harmsen; grandnieces, Maddy Johnson, Emily Johnson, and Katie (Brian) Ruiz; grandnephews, Steven and Sean Harmsen; brother-in-law, Kevin Sobraski; aunt, Beverly Sadoski; and further survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in by her parents, Milton and Margaret; sisters, Sue Sabraski and Lois (Andrew Sr.) Harmsen; nephew, Andrew Harmsen Jr.; and other relatives.

The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Hillside Manor for their loving care for Joanie over the last 25 years. The family would also like to thank the first responders and medical staff at Marshfield Medical Center- Beaver Dam.

A memorial gathering for Joanie will take place on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Carey officiating.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family.