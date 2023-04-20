Sept. 27, 1933 - April 14, 2023

NEW BERLIN - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Kastner, age 89, of New Berlin, WI (formerly of Mauston) on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, WI with Chaplain Chris Thorne officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery near Dallas, WI, following the service.

Joan was born September 27, 1933, in Sand Creek, WI, the daughter of Norval and Mildred Neoma (Warner) Blyton. Joan married the love of her life, Philip Kastner on August 18, 1951, in Chicago, IL, and the couple enjoyed 68 years of marriage before his passing in 2020.

In 1968, Joan and Phil moved to Mauston, WI where they continued to enjoy raising their family on their farm. Joan was a hard-working master of all trades, who could as easily plumb, drywall, or rewire a room in her younger days as she could run the household. Joan was known throughout the greater Mauston/Elroy/Hillsboro area for her barn full of treasures which she would permit others devastated by fire or tornado to replace their losses from.

There were many large celebrations with family and friends at "the farm". Joan's kitchen was a place where everyone was welcome, and their home was a gathering place for both family and friends. Many joyous Christmas holidays were spent together, building generations of family memories.

Joan was loved by many and made immeasurable friends in her long life. In her final years, her caregivers loved her too, considering her as much a friend as a patient. She will be missed by many.

Joan is survived by her sons: Philip "Skip" (Lynne) Kastner, Mark (Shari) Kastner; daughter, Sherrie (Don) Palm; daughter-in-law, Teresa Kastner; seven grandchildren: Jason, Brenda, Erik, Brian, Brad, Nicolas, Mariah; and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nieces, nephews; as well as other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Philip, son, Robert, and a brother who died in childbirth.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.