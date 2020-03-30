Joan Kay Hodgson, 76, Horicon

HORICON—Joan Kay Hodgson, 76 years of age of Horicon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 25, 2020.

Joan Hodgson was born, to Arthur and Jeanette (Gerlach) Plansky, on April 9, 1943 in Beaver Dam, Wis. Joan married her sweetheart, Dennis Hodgson, on Oct. 11, 1975 in Juneau, Wis. Joan was employed in many fields. Joan worked as a waitress, factory assembler, co-owned a craft store in Horicon, got her real estate license and sold real estate and wallpapered in many people’s homes. Her last and most favorite job was driving school bus for her “kids”.

Joan is survived by her husband, Dennis; son Derek (Cindy) Kreckow and family; Cory, Justin, Jenna and Jenna’s daughter, Joslynn; Joan’s granddaughters, Ashley (Shawn) Sinotte and their daughter, Briella; Amber (Travis) Basler and their mother, Janice (Joe) Murphy; sisters and brother, Dorie (Don) Gourlie, Judy Behnke, Elaine Schabel, Art (Jeanie) Plansky, Mary (Bob) Bonack, and Peggy Streit; and brother-in-law, Bob Taglipietra; Joan’s in-laws, Betty (Wayne) Hildebrandt, Dale (Diane) Hodgson and Bonnie Hodgson; nieces, nephews; and many, many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Taglipietra; brothers-in-law, Don Behnke, Nubby Schabel, and John Sreit; her mother and father-in-law, Edna and Hilbert Hodgson.

