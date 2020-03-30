Joan Kay Hodgson, 76, Horicon

HORICON—Joan Kay Hodgson, 76 years of age of Horicon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 25, 2020.
Joan Hodgson was born, to Arthur and Jeanette (Gerlach) Plansky, on April 9, 1943 in Beaver Dam, Wis. Joan married her sweetheart, Dennis Hodgson, on Oct. 11, 1975 in Juneau, Wis. Joan was employed in many fields. Joan worked as a waitress, factory assembler, co-owned a craft store in Horicon, got her real estate license and sold real estate and wallpapered in many people’s homes. Her last and most favorite job was driving school bus for her “kids”.
Joan is survived by her husband, Dennis; son Derek (Cindy) Kreckow and family; Cory, Justin, Jenna and Jenna’s daughter, Joslynn; Joan’s granddaughters, Ashley (Shawn) Sinotte and their daughter, Briella; Amber (Travis) Basler and their mother, Janice (Joe) Murphy; sisters and brother, Dorie (Don) Gourlie, Judy Behnke, Elaine Schabel, Art (Jeanie) Plansky, Mary (Bob) Bonack, and Peggy Streit; and brother-in-law, Bob Taglipietra; Joan’s in-laws, Betty (Wayne) Hildebrandt, Dale (Diane) Hodgson and Bonnie Hodgson; nieces, nephews; and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Taglipietra; brothers-in-law, Don Behnke, Nubby Schabel, and John Sreit; her mother and father-in-law, Edna and Hilbert Hodgson.
You have free articles remaining.
Joan loved people, all people, and enjoyed spending time with them playing games, camping, fishing and going out to eat. Most of all, she loved her Lord and wanted everyone to know Him and let Him into their hearts and lives.
A private family interment will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Stone Cemetery in Burnett. A memorial service to be held at a later date.
A special THANK YOU to the staff at E-2 Clearview in Juneau.
Memorials may be made to Special Touch Ministry or Operation Smile c/o Dennis Hodgson, 512 N. Finch Street, Horicon, Wis. 53032.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)