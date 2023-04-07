Feb. 8, 1932—March 30, 2023

JANESVILLE—Joan Louise Luedtke, age 91, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center.

She was born February 8, 1932, in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of the late Arthur and Floy (Thomas) Waddell. After graduation from Baraboo High School in 1950, she attended Sauk County Normal Teacher College in Reedsburg, WI, graduating in 1952. She then taught at Greens Corner Country School north of Baraboo until her marriage to the love of her life Walter Luedtke in July of 1954.

She then joined her husband in Albuquerque, NM where he was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. Upon his discharge in December of 1955, they returned to Wisconsin and moved to Janesville in early 1956.

After moving to Janesville, she taught school for three years at Janesville Consolidated School north of the city. Joan was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, Janesville. She taught Sunday School for many years and was a youth leader with her husband for the Baptist Youth Fellowship (B.Y.F.) for several years. She was active in church women’s work.

Joan loved children and was a Boy and Girl Scout leader for several years. Joan loved to do ceramic work and was very accomplished at painting them. She made many ceramic pieces for family and friends. She also sold Avon products for a few years, and drove school bus for Van Galder Bus Co. She played countless games with her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband; five children: Cathy (Al) Wald of Monroe, Judy (Rocky) Schmidt of Janesville, Paul (Donna) Luedtke of St. Peters, MO, Sharon (Alper) Cavusgil of Atlanta, GA, and Sharla (Robert) Klingaman of Janesville; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Neil (Denise) Waddell; sisters: Patricia Gage, Janice Kallian, and Mary Alexander. She is further survived by AFS foreign exchange student, Carmin “Lidia” (Glenn) Touyz of Sydney, Australia; and by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Floy Waddell; brothers: Arthur and Gordon; son-in-law, Pat Gondreau; two brothers-in-law: Frankie Kallian and Jerry Alexander; and sisters-in-law: Jean Waddell, Betty Waddell, and Millie Waddell.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd., Janesville with Pastor Jerry Amstutz officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the funeral home and again on Wednesday from 12:30 PM to time of service. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Calvary Section, Reedsburg, WI.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be given to the First Baptist Church, Janesville or Kandu Industries, Janesville, WI.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kandu Industries Adult Care for their care of Joan the past several years, and Home At Ease and Libbie Comstock. We would also thank Pastor Jerry Amstutz and members of First Baptist Church—Una Rondeau, Nancy Westby, Karen Georgeson, and others who visited Joan many times at home. It was very much appreciated.