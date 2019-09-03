PORTAGE—Joan L. Moore, age 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Tivoli Assisted Living in Portage.
Joan was born on Nov. 8, 1922, in Beloit, Wis., to Alida (Thompson) and Harry Hanson. She was a graduate of Beloit High School, and on June 1, 1946, married Robert C. Moore. They were married over 71 years, and the union produced five children. She was a loving mother, and delighted to become a grandmother, and was thrilled to meet her great-grandchildren. Joan was known for remembering special occasions with cards to friends and family.
Joan is survived by her sons, Tom (Sandy) and Steve (Linda); and daughters-in-law, Judy and Carol. In addition, grandchildren, Kyle Moore (wife Vickey, Nate and Aaron), Kevin Moore (wife, Kelly, Henry and Ava), Lauren Stein (husband Dan, Julia and John), Barbara Kneeland (husband Bill, Adrianna), Joey Palumbo and Amy Landau. She is further survived by her nephew, Joel (Joyce) Hanson; niece, Jean (Michael) Lovell; and a special cousin, Jane Breuer. She is also survived by Bob’s nephew and niece, David (Sandy) Gunderson, and Nancy Gunderson. Joan was preceded in death by her and Bob’s parents; her husband, Bob; children, Barb, John and Rob; brother and sister-in-law, John (Edna) Hanson; and sister-in-law, Marion Gunderson and her husband, Lynn; Bob’s nephew, Bob Gunderson and niece, Nancy Gunderson Kailing.
A time of remembrance will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with graveside services to be held at 11:00 a.m. at Silver Lake Cemetery, Portage, led by the Rev. David Hankins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Portage Presbyterian Church, or the activity fund at Tivoli Nursing Home.
The family wishes to thank Karolyn and the remarkable staff of Mother Mary Assisted Living at Tivoli; their care and compassion is greatly appreciated. Also, gratitude to the Baraboo Blue Indigo Team of Agrace Hospice, for helping Mother through her journey.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
