Dec. 30, 1942—Sept. 20, 2022

PACIFIC TOWNSHIP—Joan M. Finzel was born in Portage, December 30, 1942, to Eugene and Marie Broesch. She passed away at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

She leaves to mourn her passing the love of her life, Robert Finzel; five children; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Please join the Finzel family on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the Kratz Funeral Home, (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) 302 E. Conant St. in Portage. Visitation begins at noon, there will be a service at 3:00 p.m. and a luncheon to follow at the VFW in Portage.