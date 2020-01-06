Joan M. Griepentrog, 91, of Lomira

Joan M. Griepentrog, 91, died Jan. 4, 2020, at Hope Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lomira
She was born May 19, 1928, the daughter of Alphonse, Sr. and Dorothy (Collien)Schultz in Kekoskee. She married Gordon Griepentrog, Sr. on Sept. 14, 1947, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Mayville. She was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville and a long time member of the Mayville Golf Club.
Joan worked as a library assistant in the Mayville Middle School. Her hobbies included gardening, canning pickles, sewing, embroidering, reading, walking, bowling, and golfing.
Survivors include three children, Gordon (Joyce) of Mayville, Jeanne (Robert) Dries of Cedarburg, and Debra Farr of Waupun; one sister, Elaine Pionkowski of Colorado Springs, Colo., and one brother, Alphonse (Lucille) Schultz, Jr. of Lomira; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon in 2003; her parents; one grandson, Reed; and one granddaughter, Rhiannon.
A funeral service for Joan will take place on Friday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Allen Behnke officiating. A visitation will take place on Friday, Jan. 10 from 10 -11 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.
Special thanks for the tender, loving care provided by Hope Health and Rehabilitation, Hope Senior Living, and Agnesian Hospice.
The KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KoepsellFH.com.
