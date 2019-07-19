Joan (Joanie) Mary Nelson, bargain shopper, chocolate lover, hard-smacking hugger, expert story teller, crafter extraordinaire, excellent seamstress and Gib’s former Harley Davidson Passenger, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Randolph Health Services. Her husband by her side.
Joan was born on August 8, 1933 to Clarence and Florence Lund in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Joan attended grade school in Honey Creek Wisconsin where she had a perfect attendance record She was always very proud of the award she received for that accomplishment. She challenged all of us to match her record but none of us could do it. She went to high school in Burlington for 2 years but finished her junior and senior years at the high school in Randolph. Her parents owned and operated Lund’s Bar and gas station on the corner of Hwy. 33 and 73 outside of Randolph.
Joan Married Gilbert Nelson on August 17, 1951. Together, they resided in the Randolph area. Joan was a talented and respected beautician. Many of her clients became lifelong friends. She owned and operated Beauty Salons in Randolph and Cambria. After Gib and Joan retired, they moved to Wild Rose, Wisconsin for the summers and spent the winters in Zephyrhills, Florida. Currently, they spend their winters living in Beaver Dam at their daughter and son-in-law's home. Clearly keeping Ruthie and Bob in line and on their toes.
Joan is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gilbert (Gib), her beloved daughter, Ruth “Ruthie” Ann (Robert) Gilbert. Her two granddaughters and grandson-in-law whom she amazingly loved: Kari (Tom) Dinegan and Jennifer (Jen) Gilbert. One Sister, Linda (Al) Putman and Brother, Andrew “Andy” (Yaneth) Lund. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews whom she cherished.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, one infant son and one infant sister. Her Nelson family brother and sisters-in-law; and other relatives.
She will always be remembered for her feisty personality, contagious smile, sparkling blue eyes, and her very gentle heart. Her one wish was for everyone to pass on their smile to someone else and always be kind.
Honoring Joan’s wishes, there will not be a visitation or a funeral service at this time.
The LEIKNESS FUNERAL HOME of Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements.
