Aug. 28, 1947—Oct. 20, 2022

BARABOO—Joan M. Ploetz passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2022 at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo, WI after battling pancreatic cancer for 14 months.

Joan was born August 28, 1947 in Danville, PA. Her parents, Leonard H. and Emily G. Ploetz, subsequently settled in Baraboo, owners of Ploetz Furniture.

Joan graduated from UW-Madison with a B.S degree in Math and then continued her education with four graduate degrees: M.S. in Math from Indiana University, M.S in Statistics from the University of Kentucky, a MBA in Finance from Wharton School of Business and lastly a M.A in Fine Arts at the University of Southern California.

Her career began in retailing at Shillito’s (now Macy’s) Department Store in Cincinnati, where she soon was promoted to buyer. After several years, she changed industries to pursue banking.

She started at Chemical Bank in Manhattan where she was in the Corporate Lending Department. She then worked for Wells Fargo Bank in Chicago and Security Pacific Bank in California. She returned to Baraboo to run the family furniture business and take care of her aging parents.

Joan loved to travel, eat at good restaurants, tour museums, and attend Broadway plays. She loved her East Coast visits for every holiday with her family. She was a very kind, generous and gentle person.

Her family was everything to her. She is survived by her sister Kathy (Steve) Riepenhoff of Skillman, NJ; godson and nephew, Matthew (Katherine) Riepenhoff of Neshanic Station, NJ; and niece, Courtney (Whitney) Doucette of Wilton, CT; great-niece, Callie; and great-nephew, Quinn.

She will be forever missed.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joan’s name to St. Clare Hospice House, 915 12th St., Baraboo, WI 53913.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St Joseph’s Catholic Church followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. and Christian burial.

Streaming for the service is available on Facebook. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Baraboo, WI. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.