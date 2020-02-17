Joan R. Brophy, age 87, Baraboo

BARABOO - Joan R. Brophy, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Joan, daughter of Edwin and Rose Sauer was born Jan. 25, 1933. On June 16, 1956, she was united in marriage to Patrick C. Brophy; he preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 2015. She was a homemaker her entire life. Joan loved to go swimming and was an active member and supporter at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Survivors include her children, Carmel (Steve) Willett, Timothy (Michele) Brophy and Christal (Tom) Fuller; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Bob Sauer, several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of mass at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
