June 14, 1948—Sept. 23, 2022

Joann Linda (Beckwith) Hinz passed away after a long battle with cancer on September 23, 2022 in her home surrounded by family. Joann was born on June 14, 1948 to Nile and Linda (Wagner) Beckwith. She graduated from Baraboo High School in 1966. On October 31, 1967 she was united in marriage to Dale Hinz. Together they had four children, Lance, Cory (Gail), Matthew and Ryan.

She spent 36 years working at Industrial Coils until they closed. She then spent 17 years at Baraboo State Bank until her retirement in 2020.

Joann loved traveling, she especially loved Hawaii, Bahamas and the Virgin Islands. Some of her best memories are on trips to Las Vegas with her sister Judy. She has seen most of the country through the windshield of her late husband’s semi.

As much as she loved traveling, her greatest love of her life was her grandchildren Dawson, Dane and Gavin, who she would do anything for.

She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by her sons: Lance, Cory (Gail), Matthew, Ryan; grandchildren: Dawson, Dane and Gavin; sisters: Judy (Rex) Hinz and Janice Weinke; sister-in-law, Ilene Beckwith; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale, mother Linda Beckwith (Wagner), father Nile Beckwith, brothers Richard Beckwith and Butch Beckwith.

Special thanks to Lori Christianson for her help in caring for Joann in her time of need.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom.