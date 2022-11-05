Joanne Albright

Dec. 7, 1944—Nov. 1, 2022
MARKESAN—Joanne Susan Albright, age 77, of Markesan, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home with her loving husband by her side.
Joanne was born on December 7, 1944, daughter of Sidney and Beatrice (Scheuers) Konings. She was united in marriage to Alan Albright on March 13, 1970, in Ripon, WI.
In 1978, Joanne and her husband moved to the area where she has resided for 45 years. She worked for social services in Fond du Lac for several years. Joanne was seasonally employed at the canning factories in Markesan and Fairwater. She also worked in the kitchen at Markesan and Ripon School District for many years and managed the restaurant at Equity Livestock for four years. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Alan Albright of Markesan; sister, Bev Hartgerink of Waupun; special niece, Bonnie Bergquist; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Zamzow and brother-in-law, Donald Hartgerink.
Following Joanne’s wishes no service will be held at this time.
The family would like to thank SSM Hospice for the wonderful care throughout the years.
Markesan Community Funeral Home
Community Funeral Homes
Markesan—Randolph—Waupun
