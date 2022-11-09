Sept. 18, 1933 – Nov. 2, 2022

BARABOO—JoAnne “Jo” G. (Avery) Schluter of Baraboo, WI., passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Jo was born on September 18, 1933 in Madison, to her parents, Jerome and Jessie (Blizzard) Avery. Jo was one of six children, including three sisters and two brothers.

She met her husband, Roger, while roller skating. As a couple, they were excellent roller dancers. They were married on October 10, 1953, while Roger was in his senior year at the University of Wisconsin.

After graduation, they moved to Illinois where he worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 33 years. During these years, they were blessed with two sons, Roger J. and Steven P. During their son’s school years, Jo did the baking for the school cafeteria. She also chaperoned the high school band on many trips including trips to Boston and New Orleans.

A creative at heart, Jo was proficient in oil paintings, ceramics, crochet and sewing, known especially for her quilted coats. Jo enjoyed traveling with her family and took many family vacations in their motorhome. Square dancing was also a big part of Roger and Joanne’s entertainment.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents; her three sisters, Hazel, Pearl, and Dorothy; her two brothers, Robert and LaVerne. Jo has joined her husband, Roger, less than two months after his death because she couldn’t bear to be without him after they had spent 69 years together.

Jo is survived by her children: Jim (Gail) and Steve (Arletta); her grandchildren: Ryan, Amanda and Rebecca; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would especially like to thank Tori, Elaine and the rest of the staff at Oak Park Place, as well as Jayme and the Agrace staff for their kindness and care of both Roger and Joanne.

At her request, Jo will be cremated and interred in Walnut Hill Cemetery in Baraboo. A private family service will be held at a later date. Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St, in Baraboo, is assisting the family with arrangements.