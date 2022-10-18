PORTAGE—Jodie A. Crosby, age 66, of Portage, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Cross of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jodie’s memory by doing random acts of kindness, such as paying it forward or making a contribution to the food pantry or to the charity of your choice.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
