BEAVER DAM - Jodie M. Dille, age 78, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Anchor Communities in Fox Lake.
A private remembrance for family will be held.
The former Jodie Mishannock Rohn was born on Aug. 15, 1941, in Beaver Dam to Donald and Frances (Schiradelly) Rohn. Jodie was very proud of her Native American heritage and would make many Native American crafts such as beaded necklaces, dreamcatchers and traditional clothing. Jodie was an extraordinary writer and wrote countless songs and poems throughout her life. She had a beautiful soul and believed in sharing love and compassion with all. Her family were the greatest treasures in her life.
Jodie is survived by her children, Neva (David) Rubel of Beaver Dam, Edwin Rahn of Beaver Dam, Theone (Michael) Welch of Beaver Dam, Wade (Kathy) Rahn of Beaver Dam, Layna (Matt) Woodke of Montello, Reese Rahn of Waupun, and Leah Keys of Wauwatosa; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends; as well as her beloved cockatoo, Canhanpi. She was preceded in death by her parents; and some of her sisters and brothers.
Special thanks to Tracy Hoeppner and the caregivers at Anchor Communities, as well as Agnesian Hospice Hope, for the loving care and support provided to Jodie and her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Madison Ho-Chunk Youth and Learning Center at 2040 Sherman Ave., Madison, WI 53704 or Feathered Friends Sanctuary & Rescue at www.feathered-friends.com
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KoepsellFH.com.
