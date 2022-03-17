 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joe Schmit

Joe Schmit

GREEN LAKE—Joe Schmit, age 64, of Green Lake, WI, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones.

A Memorial Mass for Joe Schmit will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1211 W. Main St., in Princeton. Father Dale Grubba will officiate. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to view the complete obituary.

