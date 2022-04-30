May 10, 1964—April 26, 2022

SAUK CITY—Joel Thomas Sprecher, age 57, son of Dale and Cynthia (Schoss) Sprecher passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Sauk City on April 26, 2022.

He was born May 10, 1964. Joel graduated from Sauk Prairie High School; class of 1982. Following High School Joel attended MATC and Edgewood College studying general education and offered his tutoring services to others. Joel enjoyed working at Bagels Forever in Downtown Madison, later farming with his mom’s cousin in Lodi; the Steffenhagen Family. Joel currently was employed with MNX Logistics, transporting Cancer Treatment Medications, often traveling weekends to St. Louis and delivering product to Wisconsin and Iowa hospitals.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and was always willing to lend a hand at the farm in Witwen. Joel enjoyed sports and following the statistics on his favorite teams. From a young age, Joel enjoyed good music and was a good pianist. Family gatherings were always important to him, and he enjoyed debating politics with family and friends.

Joel is survived by his parents; his brother, Vaun (Alice) Sprecher; his sister, Kara Sprecher and her children: Sydney Zehner, Oliver Woodas, and Chaston Call; and sister, Tabitha Sprecher and her children: Nature Horton, River Sprecher, Saprina and Ray Johnson; good friend, Karol and former wife, Joyce. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Web and Ruth Sprecher and Rev. Harvey and Ethel Schoss.

A Private Family Service will be held May 6; with a Celebration of Joel’s Life to be held at the Witwen Campground on June 25.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joel’s name to the Good Neighbor Clinic of Sauk Prairie c/o the Sprecher’s P.O. Box 666, Sauk City, WI 53583.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.