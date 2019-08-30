JoEllen M. Pasewald, 89, of Horicon passed away on August 28, 2019 at the Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
JoEllen was born on January 13, 1930 to Merlin and Alvina (Herbst) Dasenbrock in Dodge County. She was united in marriage to Donald Pasewald on September 11, 1948 at St. Stephen Church in Horicon. Donald preceded her in death in 1991 after 43 years of marriage.
JoEllen graduated in 1947 from Horicon High School. JoEllen worked for the Weyenberg Shoe Factory in Beaver Dam and retired with 33 years. She enjoyed traveling with her friends to various locations, playing cards, and bird watching in her backyard. Most of all, she loved being around her family. She was a lifelong member of St. Stephen church in Horicon and served on the Altar Guild. JoEllen was a dedicated 63-year member of the Horicon American Legion Auxiliary serving many offices and duties.
JoEllen is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Bruce) Spittel of Horicon; grandchildren, Melissa Thorson of Wauwatosa, and Casey (friend Sasha Hinrichs) Spittel of Horicon; great-grandchildren, Caleb Spittel and Emma Spittel. Her brother David (Doris) Dasenbrock of Bowie Maryland, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; a sister, Marilyn Griepentrog; and a brother, Peter Dasenbrock.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon on Thursday, September 5th at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jonathan Szczesny officiating. A visitation will take place prior from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at church. Inurnment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Stephen Church in Horicon.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hillside Manor and the Hospice team for their care and support.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Horicon is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
