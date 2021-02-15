Johanknecht, Gary A.

BEAVER DAM - Gary A. Johanknecht, 74 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 202, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Gary was born on Nov. 7, 1946, in Waupaca, Wis. the only child of Glenn and Margaret (Roggow) Johanknecht. Gary is a 1964 graduate of Waupaca High School and attended UW-Stevens Point until joining the U.S. Army in 1967. While serving his country in Vietnam, Gary earned a Purple Heart and was honorably discharged in 1969. He excelled at all sports, especially fastpitch softball, basketball and golf. On Aug. 3, 1996, Gary married Susan Lange in Beaver Dam. The couple loved to travel together after their retirement in 2006. They made several trips to the Big Island of Hawaii, enjoying the beauty of the island while golfing together. Gary also loved music, and trips to Las Vegas and Nashville to see concerts were treasured by the couple. The quote under his high school picture summed up Gary: "An athlete of whom we're proud, a dash of fun in every crowd".
Gary is survived by his wife of 24 years, Susan Johanknecht; step-daughter, Cassie (Isaac Dornfeld) Daniels; and step-grandson, Nolan Dornfeld, all of Beaver Dam. Gary is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences and memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the medical staff and care providers for the loving care provided to Gary over the last six years of his life, especially RN Beth Null of Alden Estates and Dr. Natalie Callander of the Madison VA.
A celebration of Gary's life with military honors will be held in the spring of 2021.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
