Johanknecht, Gary A.

Gary was born on Nov. 7, 1946, in Waupaca, Wis. the only child of Glenn and Margaret (Roggow) Johanknecht. Gary is a 1964 graduate of Waupaca High School and attended UW-Stevens Point until joining the U.S. Army in 1967. While serving his country in Vietnam, Gary earned a Purple Heart and was honorably discharged in 1969. He excelled at all sports, especially fastpitch softball, basketball and golf. On Aug. 3, 1996, Gary married Susan Lange in Beaver Dam. The couple loved to travel together after their retirement in 2006. They made several trips to the Big Island of Hawaii, enjoying the beauty of the island while golfing together. Gary also loved music, and trips to Las Vegas and Nashville to see concerts were treasured by the couple. The quote under his high school picture summed up Gary: "An athlete of whom we're proud, a dash of fun in every crowd".