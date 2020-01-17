Johanna C. Kraft, 94, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Waupun passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at Hillside Manor Nursing Home.
A visitation for Jo will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23rd from 11:00 a.m. until Noon at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at Noon with Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Interment will be at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun, Wis.
Johanna Celia was born on Dec. 22, 1925, the daughter of John C. and Minnie (Smits) Peters in Waupun, Wisconsin. She was a 1942 graduate of Waupun High School. In 1942, she was married to Gerrit Elgersma. She was later married to Ronald B. Kraft on Oct. 9, 1982.
Johanna was a faithful member of St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She had been employed at several area shoe factories and at Kmart.
She is survived by her two sons, Gary (Navi) Elgersma of Spring Hill, Fla. and Gene Elgersma of Beaver Dam; three grandchildren, Melissa, Miranda and Angela; three great-grandchildren, Camilo, Keaton and Amelia; also three stepchildren; and seven step great-grandchildren; special friends, Sandi, Russ, Amy, Kyle and Carol. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald in 1994, her former husband Gerrit and her brother Marvin Peters.
Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
