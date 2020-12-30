Johll, Wayne A.

WATERTOWN - Wayne A. Johll, age 54, of Watertown, died peacefully on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison.

There will be a visitation at ST. KATHARINE DREXEL CATHOLIC CHURCH on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday at 12 noon with Father Sergio Lizama officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Wayne Alan Johll was born on Aug. 17, 1966, in Cuba City, Wis., to John F. and Judith A. Johll. He graduated from Dodgeland High School and attended Culinary Institute of America in New York. Wayne was the executive pastry chef at Houston Hilton and worked in various other bakery positions throughout the United States, making many friends along the way. He loved to bass fish and spend most of his down time on his bass boat. He liked gardening and canning. Wayne was well liked by everyone.