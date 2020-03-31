John B. "Jack" Fry, 73, Baraboo

Fry, John B. "Jack""BARABOO"John B. “Jack” Fry, age 73, of Baraboo, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020, with family by his side. John, son of Wayne and Esther (Powell) Fry, was born May 1, 1946.

On Dec. 16, 1965, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served in the 101st Airborne until his honorable discharge on Dec. 15, 1967. He was united in marriage to Johanna Ramsey on June 8, 1968, in Reedsburg; she preceded him in death on Dec. 29, 2000. Jack was a welder with Necco Hammond his entire career. In his free time, Jack enjoyed working in his yard, fishing, camping and watching sports.

Survivors include his children, Jeffrey Wayne Fry and Jackie Jo (Brian) Hellsen; granddaughter, Alyssa Jo, all of Baraboo; and his siblings, David Fry, William (Sherri) Fry; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Johanna; and his brother, Richard Fry.

Private family services will be held with military rites. Burial will be held at Rock Hill Cemetery. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.