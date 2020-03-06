John Binotto, 72, of Beaver Dam, Wis. and Green Valley, Ariz. was called to his heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. John was surrounded by his loving family and was cared for by Caso de la Luz Hospice Home in Tucson, Ariz.
John was born on Jan. 8, 1948, the son of Antonio and Helen (Baumhardt) Binotto in Chicago, Ill.
John enjoyed life to the fullest (to say the least). He loved to strike up a conversation with anyone he met and LOVED to talk sports. First thing in the early morning hours, he would get on the computer and go on various sport sites in order to have the most updated information. He was an avid Brewers, Packers, Bucks, UW sports and golf fan. He was first a hole Marshall at numerous PGA GMO’s and was the hole Captain at all PGA, USGA, LPGA events which were held in Kohler, Wisconsin. His last hurrah was to be at the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in September.
John retired from Humana Health Insurance Company after 21 years in 2017 as a Labor Liaison. Prior to Humana, he worked for Mercury Marine for 25 years. John served as President of IAM, Local 1947. John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1971. He played baseball for the Airforce and was an air traffic controller in Thailand during the Vietnam era.
John was a founding member of Wings Over Wisconsin, Eden Chapter for 37 years. He was also a member of American Legion Post 454 of Mt. Calvary and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 270 of Fond du Lac.
John married Mae Ziegelbauer on Aug. 24, 1974. They resided on a farmette in Johnsburg for 16 years. They were graced with three children, Kelly, Kevin and Tony. On Aug. 17, 2007, John married Ann Schwefel Wunrow. Their lives were filled with love, merriment and travel. John made good friends wherever he went. He will be missed by many.
John is survived by his wife, Ann of Beaver Dam/Green Valley, his former wife, Mae Binotto of Fond du Lac, his daughter Kelly (Shaun) Heimerman of West Bend, his son Tony (Kelly) Binotto of Sullivan. He is also survived by two step-children, Gary (Lisa) Wunrow of Plover and Julie Wunrow (Cassio Gomes) of Middleton. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Carter and Declan Heimerman, Bailey and Ben Wunrow, and Laura Gomes. He is additionally survived by five siblings, Jerry (Sandy) Binotto, Antoinette (Ray) Timm, Cathy (Tom) Kunasch, Laurie (Dan) Strean all of Fond du Lac, and Frank (Cathy) Binotto of Brownsville and sister-in-law, Lois Schwefel of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and of course great friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Kevin John, his parents Antonio Binotto and Helen McCory, step-father John McCory and two brothers-in-law, Mike O’Brien and John Schwefel.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Parish, W1562 County Highway B, Eden, Wis. with Father Mark Jones officiating. A private, family Inurnment will take place at Riverside Memorial Park in Fox Lake, Wis.
Romans 8: 38-39 “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Memorials appreciated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6560114&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam will be serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
