John Binotto, 72, of Beaver Dam, Wis. and Green Valley, Ariz. was called to his heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. John was surrounded by his loving family and was cared for by Caso de la Luz Hospice Home in Tucson, Ariz.

John was born on Jan. 8, 1948, the son of Antonio and Helen (Baumhardt) Binotto in Chicago, Ill.

John enjoyed life to the fullest (to say the least). He loved to strike up a conversation with anyone he met and LOVED to talk sports. First thing in the early morning hours, he would get on the computer and go on various sport sites in order to have the most updated information. He was an avid Brewers, Packers, Bucks, UW sports and golf fan. He was first a hole Marshall at numerous PGA GMO’s and was the hole Captain at all PGA, USGA, LPGA events which were held in Kohler, Wisconsin. His last hurrah was to be at the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in September.

John retired from Humana Health Insurance Company after 21 years in 2017 as a Labor Liaison. Prior to Humana, he worked for Mercury Marine for 25 years. John served as President of IAM, Local 1947. John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1971. He played baseball for the Airforce and was an air traffic controller in Thailand during the Vietnam era.