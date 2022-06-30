Nov. 27, 1940—June 25, 2022

MAUSTON—John Brickl, 81, died in the loving arms of his wife and family at Crest View Nursing Home on June 25, 2022.

John was born to John and Lilian Brickl on November 27, 1940, in Plain, WI. The youngest of nine siblings, John spent his youth helping on the family farm, serving as an altar boy, and singing for the choir at church. He graduated from Webb High School, where he participated in a variety of sports and was an exceptionally talented baseball pitcher.

Despite this success, John’s ambition was always family-focused, and his greatest success was as a husband, dad, and grandpa. He married Virginia “Ginny” Cady in 1961 and together they began their loving journey as parents and had four children.

An animal lover, John spent his entire life living in beautiful Wisconsin and looked forward to the annual family vacation at the lake. He rarely missed a Packer or Badger game, enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports and dance, and was an avid reader, especially western novels.

When not spending time hanging with his favorite person Ginny and his family, John could be found in his “woodshop”, using his creative carpentry skills to make gifts for loved ones. His secret grilling recipes for chicken and pork chops are as legendary as his ability to lay an egg like a chicken, dress the dog in Halloween costumes, or cause “stomach drops” when driving over hills.

Survivors include his wife Ginny; and four children: Terry Brickl, Tammy Waltemath, Bobette “Bobbi” (Todd) Steele, and Daniel (Kelly) Brickl; as well as honorary family member Karen (Scott) Davis. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren: Michael, Mandy, Chad, Kristen, Kalli, Brenden, Danielle, Nickolas, Dominick, Kaleb, Kyhlie, Keith, Charlie, Ruby, Clark; and 11 great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Elsie Alt, Caroline Ederer, Marcella Faber, and Margaret Mundth, and his brothers Ed, Ralph, Jerry, and Carl.

The family will receive friends and relatives at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Church in Mauston, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at St. Patrick

Cemetery, located in Mauston, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter, Mauston, WI.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com.