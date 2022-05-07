May 16, 1958—March 6, 2022

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 John Byron “JB” Gardner, passed away peacefully at the age of 63. A celebration of his life will be held on May 21, 2022 at the Randolph Village Hall from 1:00-5:00 p.m.

John was born into an Air Force family to John and Barbara (Walters) Gardner on May 16, 1958 in Lubbock, Texas at the Reese Air Force Base. He and his family moved frequently until John was 10, when they returned to his parents’ hometown of Poynette, Wisconsin.

John graduated from Poynette High School in 1977, completed a Radio and TV repair course at Madison Area Technical College, and worked at a repair shop for 3 years before enlisting in the Air Force, following in his dad’s footprints.

John served in the military for 15 years, working in minuteman III missile maintenance. He was stationed at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming for 8 years. His remaining years in the force were spent at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. John accepted an early retirement and returned to Wisconsin.

Upon retirement from the military, John received his associate degree from Herzing College in Information Technology, cared for his parents, and worked. His final position was with Goodwill Industries, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. He really enjoyed his work and colleagues there. While working at Goodwill, John was diagnosed with cancer. He continued to work while receiving treatment until he fully retired in 2020.

John was a bachelor for life, but a wonderful uncle to his nieces, Tara and Dana. He always had dogs, and his last, Taz, was his constant companion. John enjoyed watching movies and was an avid PC gamer. He loved playing and helping fund online games from start-up and indie companies that were in beta development and watching them evolve into full-fledged games and sequels.

John was preceded in death by his father, John; his mother, Barbara; and his sister, Evelyn (Charles) Leystra. He is survived by his nieces, Tara (Dustin) Nielsen and Dana (Steve Smith) Leystra Smith, and many dear friends.

Any donations received will be used towards a gift donation to the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, where he received wonderful treatment, love, and support from the staff and doctors over the years. The family requests no flowers.

Please share your photos and memories of John at www.ryanfuneralservice.com.