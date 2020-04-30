John C. Albert, age 77, of Orlando

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John C. Albert of Orlando passed away on March 29, 2020. John was born in Horicon, Wis. on May 13, 1942, to Lester and Alice (Dohrman) Albert. He attended Horicon public grade and high schools, graduating in 1960.

In June 1966, John received a degree in landscape architecture from the University of Wisconsin. Later that summer on Aug. 27th, he married Judith A. McLelland in Lenox, Mass. He then went on to earn a master's degree from the University of Massachusetts.

After working for several years in his field, John was able to pursue his real passion: fireworks. In 1977, he began his career with Walt Disney World, where he eventually became the senior fireworks designer.

Over the years, John was a member of Kensington Baptist Church in Conn., New Life Fellowship in Orlando, and, most recently, First Presbyterian Church of Orlando.

He leaves his wife, Judith; two daughters, Victoria Albert of Denver, Colo., and Sara Lewis of Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y.; a son-in-law, Jesse Lewis; a grandson, Jasper Lewis; and a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Tim Bell of Fond du Lac, Wis., as well as many friends and extended family.

John was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and a younger brother.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.