Aug. 14, 1961—July 23, 2022

COLUMBUS, WI/PHOENIX, AZ—John C. Liebenthal passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley Hospice Center in Phoenix, AZ on July 23, 2022 at the age of 60 after living his life with a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy known as Friedreich Ataxia. John was born on August 14, 1961, in Columbus, WI to Loren and Beverly (Cox) Liebenthal.

John graduated from Fall River High School in 1979. He went on to further his education at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.

John went on to work for Miller Brewing Company in Milwaukee, WI as a Programmer and then at American Family Insurance Company in Madison, WI as a Programmer until he retired.

John had a special love of cars spending a great deal of his time with the help of great friends restoring a 1969 Dodge Super Bee and a 1969 Dodge Charger. He also loved his music. Some of his favorites were “Pink Floyd”, “The Doors” and “AC/DC”. John was always up for an adventure, including some traveling and just cruising around listening to his music.

John was preceded in death by his father Loren in 1999 and mother Beverly in 2016. He is survived by his brothers: Russell (Linda) Liebenthal and David (Amy) Liebenthal both of Fall River. He is further survived by a niece; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; along with many other family and friends.

The family would like to thank the many wonderful caregivers that helped John throughout the years. Especially Jackie Kriel, who helped John realize his dream of moving to Arizona at the end of his last year, and Keith Reid, also from Arizona, John’s college roommate who opened his home to John.

A Celebration of John’s Life will be held at the Savannah Oaks Center in Fall River on August 28, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in John’s name.

We encourage you to share your online condolences with John’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.