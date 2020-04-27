John Calvin Bintzler, 67, LeRoy

John was born on October 23, 1952, in Fond du Lac, the son of Calvin and Ruth (Krueger) Bintzler. He graduated from Lomira High School in 1972. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1972-1976. He lived and worked on the family farm in Lomira for most of his life. He worked at Green Giant/Seneca canning factory in Mayville for a number of years and also drove truck for Quad Graphics and Kreilkamp. John enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports, especially the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. He enjoyed riding his Harley and going to antique tractor shows. He was a member of the Dodge County Antique Power Club and a life-long member of the Theresa American Legion Post 270. John always looked forward to deer hunting season.