John Calvin Bintzler, 67, LeRoy

LEROY - John Calvin Bintzler went to his Heavenly home on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence in LeRoy, Wisconsin, after a courageous battle with cancer.
John was born on October 23, 1952, in Fond du Lac, the son of Calvin and Ruth (Krueger) Bintzler. He graduated from Lomira High School in 1972. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1972-1976. He lived and worked on the family farm in Lomira for most of his life. He worked at Green Giant/Seneca canning factory in Mayville for a number of years and also drove truck for Quad Graphics and Kreilkamp. John enjoyed watching Wisconsin sports, especially the Brewers, Packers and Badgers. He enjoyed riding his Harley and going to antique tractor shows. He was a member of the Dodge County Antique Power Club and a life-long member of the Theresa American Legion Post 270. John always looked forward to deer hunting season.
John was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Horicon.
John is survived his sister Diane of Theresa, his brother James (Julie) of Fountain Hills, Arizona and his nephew Matthew (Annie) of Phoenix, Arizona. He was looking forward to the birth of his great-nephew, Mason Lambeau Bintzler in early May. He is also survived by his partner, Carol Hughes; stepson Michael Bintzler; Carol's children, Bonnie Waters, Eric (Nikki) Waters, Heather (Brian) Stelmacher; grandchildren, Mara, Kaileigh, Ava, Amelia, Eli and Mason.
He is also survived by many relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shirley.
A private family graveside service was held on Monday, April 24, 2020, at Union Cemetery in Theresa with the Rev. Jonathan Szczesny officiating. Military honors were conducted by the Theresa American Legion Post 270. A celebration of life will be held on a future date and family and friends will be notified.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Theresa American Legion Post 270 or St Stephens Lutheran Church in Horicon.
The family would like to thank the VA Hospital in Madison, the UW Carbone Cancer Center and St Croix Hospice for their outstanding care of John.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family.
