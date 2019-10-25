WYOCENA - John “Dave” Southworth, 81, of Wyocena, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at At Home Again Memory Care in Rio.
He was born Jan. 14, 1938, in Columbus, the son of John and Gertrude (Towner) Southworth. John was a graduate from Pardeeville High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country for two years during the Korean Conflict while stationed in Texas. He was an Electrical Lineman for Madison Gas and Electric for over 33 years. He was a member of the Rio Air Club and Hoobs 4-wheelers Club. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and being a “fix it” man. He also loved traveling with his wife and grandson, Matthew. John was a patient, loving husband, father, and grandfather who was extremely proud of all his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include, wife, Ruth of 29 years; daughter, Gwen; step-daughters, Rhonda (Keith) and Vicki (Ron); grandchildren, Amber (Fiancee Ryan), Angie (Mike), Carin (Ryan), Kelli, Christoper, and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Hayli, Layla, McCartney, and Harrison. He is further survived by Gwen’s mother, several cousins, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Vicky; great-granddaughter, Vada; two uncles; and one aunt.
Funeral services with full military honors will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville with Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Interment will follow at Wyocena Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s memory may be made to a charity of choice. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of At Home Again in Rio and Generations Home Care and Hospice for the loving care they provided John. It was greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
