John, Donald E.

Donald was born the son of Oswald and Lillian (Gehrke) John on July 21, 1934. He was a 1952 graduate of Juneau High School. Donald was united in marriage to Alice Tschan on Nov. 20, 1954, in Milwaukee. Donald worked as a machinist at Peter’s in Milwaukee and also worked at Monarch Range in Beaver Dam. He also tended bar at many establishments in the Reeseville and Lowell area. In his spare time, Donald volunteered for the Reeseville area little league and also with the Firemen’s and American Legion’s picnics. Donald enjoyed singing and was part of a quartet that sang at many area functions and weddings. He also liked camping, fishing, playing sheepshead, and gardening. He loved the Green Bay Packers and his time at Rock River Leisure Estates.