Sept. 3, 1938—Oct. 24, 2022

HORICON—John E. MacHolz, 84, of Horicon, WI, passed away on October 24, 2022 at UW-Hospital in Madison surrounded by his loved ones.

John was born in Beaver Dam on September 3, 1938 to Alvin and Lucille (Lidtke) MacHolz. John grew up in Fox Lake and graduated from Fox Lake High School.

John served in the Army Reserves for eight years. He was united in marriage to Sandra Schoonover on October 20, 1962 and they moved to Horicon to begin their married life together.

John worked at MEC and went on to spend much of his career at John Deere Horicon Works, where he continually took on additional roles and responsibilities. John was proud of the many changes that he was a part of at John Deere and his hard work and dedication provided for the family he went on to have.

John was a meticulous note taker, fixer of all things, enjoyed snowmobiling and spending endless hours at his cottage, but above all else his family always came first.

John will be sadly missed and mourned by his wife, Sandy; his children: Jeff (Rhonda) MacHolz, Pam (Mark) Korth, and Jenny (Mark) Pilsner; his grandchildren: Hailey (Shane) Hughes, Olivia Pilsner (Sam White) and Nicholas Pilsner; his sister, Kathy (Jon) Urban; nieces, nephews; other relatives, and many dear friends; including his special grand-puppy, Ellie.

John was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Rebecca; his parents; his sister, Audrey; his mother and father-in-law; and his brother-in-law, John Jahns.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in John’s honor.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family.