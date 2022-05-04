 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John F. “Boxer” Dunn

John F. “Boxer” Dunn

PORTAGE – John F. “Boxer” Dunn, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, after a very brief illness. He truly loved his life and family, and valued his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; daughter, Natalie McTier (Ryan); and sister, Sally Lillie (Richard).

Per his request, arrangements are private.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

