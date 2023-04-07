Aug. 21, 1941—April 3, 2023

BEAVER DAM—John F. Kuzniewicz, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 3, 2023. John was born August 21, 1941 in Beaver Dam to Joseph and Evelyn Kuzniewicz.

He was united in marriage to Karla Schack on June 6, 1964.

He is survived by his wife Karla; three sons: Mike (Doreen), Peter, Kelly; four grandsons: Alex (Crystal), Austin (Accalia), Andre (Nichole), Aaron (Ashley); one sister, Helen Rahn; and other relatives and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents and two brothers: Alfred and Joseph.

John graduated from Beaver Dam High School on June 4, 1959. He enlisted in the Navy on June 10, 1959. He graduated from Aviation Structural Mechanic Course Class A with top Scholastic Honors. He served in the Navy until November 1961.

From 1962 to 1968 John worked in the trades as a carpenter and also did plumbing and electrical work. He purchased the Beaver Neon Sign Service in 1968 that he ran until 1971. From 1971 to 1981 John owned and operated a tavern known through the years as: The Other Place, The Lime Light, and The Light House.

From 1981 he continued to use his trade skills. He remodeled his house and helped family and friends to repair, remodel, and build their homes.

He enjoyed hunting and was a member of Beaver Dam Conservationists, Beaver Dam Lake Development Corporation, BDLA, DU, and Wings over WI.

He was an active member of St. Katherine Drexel Parish and served on church committees through the years. John served the Town of Beaver Dam for 24 years. He was a member of the Planning Committee, Town Board, and was Town Chairman for four years.

John had a large garden and raspberry patch. He enjoyed working in the garden with his wife Karla. John didn’t like to sit idle. He was always working on some project with his sons and grandsons. He loved his sons and grandsons and would do anything for them.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hillside Manor and Hillside Hospice for the excellent care they provided.

A Celebration of John’s Life will be held at Bayside Supper Club, W9231 County Road G, Beaver Dam from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Come and share a memory with us.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.