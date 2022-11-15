Nov. 20, 1936—Nov. 8, 2022

COTTAGE GROVE—John Floyd Oosterwyk, 85, went to be with his Lord on November 8, 2022.

John was born on November 20, 1936 on the family farm in the town of Alto, WI, the son of Garret and Martina (Sanders) Oosterwyk.

After graduating from Brandon High School John served in the Pacific with the U.S. Marines for three years. John attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where he met and married Joan Newbury on Sept. 18, 1961.

John and Joan enjoyed mountain climbing and white water canoeing across North America. John taught high school Chemistry in Cambria, WI, and at Madison Central and LaFollette High Schools, retiring in 1996. In 1984 the couple purchased a farm in Cottage Grove, WI, where they raised produce and made jams and pickles. They sold their products at local farmers markets and John served as a board member and Board President of the Dane County Farmers Market.

John is survived by his wife Joan; and eight children: Annie (Jeffrey), Elizabeth (Steven), Rebecca (Kevin), Garret (Amber), Johanna, John, Julia, and Alyda (Nathaniel); twelve grandchildren: Emily, Claire, Elena, Wilhelmina, Harriet, David, Christopher, Nicholas, Samuel, Zachary, Thomas, and Timothy; two sisters: Hildegarde Navis and Ruth (Kenneth) Lindegarde; a sister-in-law, Mildred Ebbin; and a brother-in-law, Horace (Ellen) Newbury.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, David Ebbin.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Martina Stanton officiating. Lunch to follow the service. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.

Gifts in John’s memory may be sent to The Old Stone Church (Oak Mound Cemetery Association) in care of Darlene Kamphuis, Treasurer, W13578 Liner Road, Brandon, WI 53919 or to the Stendals (care of Pan America Mission, Inc.) PO Box 429, Newberg, OR 97132.

