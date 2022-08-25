Jan. 14, 1948—Aug. 17, 2022

John G. Erickson, “Papa”, age 74, passed away peacefully with family by his side, on August 17, 2022. He was born on January 14, 1948.

He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School, where he met the love of his life, Bonnie Payne. John and Bonnie married on July 9, 1966 and together had three children.

While raising their children (on the Prairie), John worked 43 years for Morse Enterprises. There he started out delivering ice to several local establishments and later finished his career doing small engine repair.

John enjoyed the simple things in life; hunting, NASCAR, grilling and family time were his passions. Many hours were spent walking in the woods with his grandchildren, after a great steak dinner, looking for wildlife. And there was always time for sitting on the deck listening to John tell stories of his childhood, hunting, hanging out with Ray Ford or evenings at the Fur, Fin and Feather.

The next morning, after a good breakfast, it was NASCAR time. He was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt, Sr., and since Dale Earnhardt drove a Monte Carlo, for many years John drove one too.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Geraldine and Edward, bothers Eddie and Robbie and sister Marilyn. He is survived by his wife Bonnie; his son Mark (Bernie); daughters: Melissa Beardsley (Chris) and Michelle Brady (Andy); and six grandchildren: Stephanie Beardsley (Eric Schulz), Cole Beardsley, Jessica Beardsley (Kyle), Jordan Brady (Marissa), Mackenzie Brady and Haley Erickson.

Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. with lunch to follow. United Presbyterian Church, 730 Cedar Street, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.