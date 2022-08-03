Feb. 11, 1938—July 31, 2022

COLUMBUS—John Gaska, age 84, passed away on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1938, to Jan and Eugenia Gaska in Poland. He married Darlene Musil on June 11, 1960 in Chicago and together they raised four sons.

John and his parents survived in German labor camps during WWII. He immigrated to the US in 1951 and settled in a Polish neighborhood in Chicago. John received his nursing degree from Alexian Brothers Hospital School of Nursing in 1965 and graduated from the University of Chicago School of Anesthesia in 1970 as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). His family moved from Chicago to Wisconsin in 1971 and he worked at the Columbus Community Hospital as a CRNA and respiratory therapist for 32 years while also farming for over 30 years.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and was a member of Columbus Jaycees and Rotary Club. He was also a charter member of Columbus Lions Club. He loved his work in the medical field and enjoyed farming. He was a loving father and taught his sons many useful life skills and the value of hard work. He also enjoyed time with his grandchildren. He was a loving husband to his wife Darlene and was married for 62 years.

John is survived by his wife Darlene of Columbus; four sons John Gaska of Waunakee, Jerome (DeAnn) Gaska of Columbus, Jeffrey (Sara) Gaska of Beaver Dam, James (Pamela) Gaska of Nicholasville, KY; 10 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private family service will be held with Rev. Grant Theis officiating. Interment will be at St. Jerome Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Prairie Ridge Health Foundation at Foundation—Prairie Ridge Health.