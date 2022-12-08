Oct. 27, 1932—Dec. 6, 2022

PORTAGE – John Gregory “Greg” O’Brien, age 90, of Portage, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk City, with his children at his side.

Greg was born on October 27, 1932, in Boscobel, the son of Paul and Mary (Chlan) O’Brien. Greg graduated from Evansville High School where he was a ferocious football player. He was nicknamed “the Fox” by his high school coach and captained the 1950 Championship Football Team. Trophies for that historic team are still on display in the Evansville High School trophy case.

After high school, Greg served his country in Korea, as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. He was awarded several service honors, including the National Defense and United Nations Service Medals.

After his honorable discharge, Greg attended Madison Business College. Upon graduating with honors, he joined Rayovac in its Madison Corporate Office, and was subsequently named Madison Select Magazine’s Young Man of the Year.

Greg moved to Portage in 1963 and became the Personnel Manager of the Portage Rayovac location. He was a long-time business, civic, and municipal leader. He served as an Alderman for the City of Portage and was an active member of the Jaycees, chairing community-wide events such as the sandbox fill and the Winter Carnival, earning him the honor of being named a lifetime member of the Wisconsin organization. He was a Certified Assessor and worked as a Leasing Agent for the oil and gas industry in Michigan for several years. He owned and operated O’Brien’s Pub for many years. He was also a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage and the Carl E. Grabman American Legion Post #329, Briggsville.

Greg was an avid outdoorsman his entire life. He loved to hunt deer in the national forests of Northern Wisconsin. He loved to fish and instilled that passion in his children. Long-time Portage residents may remember that Greg hosted a fishing television show on Portage’s local station in the early 1970s. One of the highlights of Greg’s year was leading the annual O’Brien pheasant hunting trip to South Dakota. Greg had a “the more the merrier” mentality, so in addition to Bart, brothers, and nephews, he invited many friends to come along on his Packer bus.

Greg was the picture of a man’s man and best friend to many. He served as a best man more than 20 times in his life. He was truly brilliant, e.g., he was able to do Sunday’s New York Times crossword puzzle in ink, in record speed. At the same time, he was a humble and incredibly generous person. He was a loving father.

Greg is survived by his children: Bart (Dawn) O’Brien and Amy (Michael) Bruchs; six grandchildren: Cole (Courtney) O’Brien, Megan Udelhofen, Tanner (Kennedy) Bruchs, Elizabeth Bruchs, Garrett Bruchs, and Jessica (Johnny Davis) Bruchs; two great-grandchildren: Briar Bruchs and Sky Davis; his brother and sisters: Phillip (Merlyn) O’Brien, Ann Hollibush and Mary Clare (Arnie) Hatlen; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Paul, Thomas, Stephen, James and Lawrence, and his sister, Jean Ruegsegger.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Tuesday at the church. The family is hosting a lunch after the services, location TBD.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family.

Bart and Amy would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Maplewood Nursing Home in Sauk and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and support.