BARABOO - John H. Dodge, age 65, of Baraboo, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from congestive heart failure surrounded by his loving family.
John was born May 31, 1954, at St. Mary’s Ringling Hospital in Baraboo to Hubert J. Dodge and Grace L. (Wilcox) Dodge. He graduated in June, 1972 from Baraboo High School and in December joined the Wisconsin National Guard. John was a member of Troop E 105th Calvary until his retirement in 1994. During his service, he was a mess steward and received numerous awards for his food preparation and organization of the mess unit. John was very proud to be part of the National Guard and serve in the military. It was obvious that he and his fellow soldiers had a special bond.
On Oct. 26, 1974, John married Sandy Vorndran at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Baraboo and became an active member of St. Joseph’s parish. They had two sons, Michael John, in May, 1978 and Matthew William, in April, 1981.
John started his career at the Post Office in July, 1978 working as a city letter carrier for the Baraboo Post Office. He retired from the Postal Service in 2002 due to health concerns.
He was a member of the Baraboo Lions Club from 1988-1993 and served as President from 1991-1992. In 1995, he worked with the National Post Office Food Drive to help organize the Baraboo Post Office food drive to benefit the local food pantry. In 2009, John and Sandy started St. Joseph’s community dinner, The Neighborhood Supper. The dinner was started to not only help the homeless and poor of the community, but also encourage widows and widowers to join in a good home-cooked meal and fellowship.
John enjoyed making things in his wood shop, especially toys for children including his grandchildren. He took great pride in his work. He also enjoyed gardening and watching his grandchildren as they grew. He was especially proud of his two sons and their many accomplishments.
John endured his lymphoma diagnosis and the side effects of the various treatments for over 27 years. He had a strong will to live as well as a strong faith in God. He was willing to do whatever he had to in order to survive and see his children and grandchildren grow up. To him the suffering was worth the reward. John wanted to thank his co-worker, Joe Maraszek for helping him with his mail route while he was recovering from his bone marrow transplant. Also, thanks to Stevie for coming to UW Hospital to visit while he was in for his transplant.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Grace, in Jun,e 1981, and his father, Hubert, in February, 1994.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sandy; sons, Michael (Katie) Dodge, Matthew (Misty) Dodge; five grandchildren, Grayson, Nolan, Lilly, Emily and Jace. He is also survived by his sister, Lucille Bledsoe; brother, Joe (Wendy) Dodge; sisters–in-law, Diane (Dale) Marquardt, Deb (Dave) Hultgren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Baraboo with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. A public Memorial Mass will take place at a later date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Baraboo Food Pantry or the Neighborhood Supper. Baldwin Funeral Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
“To my children and grandchildren – Be not sorrowful that I am gone and my earthly life is done. Be not sad I passed away, for in you, I live each day. There is a little of me in all of you. In each new one I live anew. So you see, I’ll never be really gone, as long as there are children to carry on. I’ve had my share of love, sorrow, and strife. I have lived a full and fruitful life. So do not mourn and do not weep. For I have earned this peaceful sleep.”
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)