Sept. 7, 1933—Aug. 13, 2022

PORTAGE—John H. Ruth, age 88, of Portage, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

John was born on September 7, 1933, in Nevada, the son of Andrew and Bessie (Spurrier) Ruth. After attending high school in Big Stone City, SD, he served his country for three years with the U.S. Army as a paratrooper during the Korean War, where he was wounded. John then joined his father and brothers with the Twin City Iron Workers Local 512, where he worked construction throughout the United States as an iron worker. He was a life member of the VFW and most recently joined Cleary-Krech VFW Post #1707, Portage.

He met his companion on Valentine’s Day, 1972, when he went to the nurse on the construction site in Becker, MN, and she asked for his “John Henry” on medical papers. Not knowing his legal name was John Henry Ruth, he signed—they laughed—and were together until he passed.

He is survived by his companion, Delores Hartl; her daughter, Kathleen Hartl; his three daughters: Jann (Tony) St. Michel, Michelle (David) Korfhage, and Catherine Church; his sister, Betty Halvorsen; his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, Pat; his son, Marcus; and two brothers.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl officiating.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.