John J. Bachhuber, 77, of Mayville, died Monday, March 2, 2020.

A celebration of life for John will take place on Monday, March 9th from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville.

John Joseph Bachhuber was born the son of R.N. and Anita (Lange) Bachhuber on November 23, 1942 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. John was a graduate of Mayville High School and then graduated with his Bachelor’s degree from UW Whitewater. He received his Masters from the University of Illinois and then received his PhD at the University of Missouri. John was a mathematics professor at UW Oshkosh. He enjoyed sports, especially track and field and boxing. John was a caring neighbor.

John is survived by his brother, Robert (Wanda) Bachhuber of Mayville; niece, Stephanie (Keith) Stortz of Arizona; and his nephew, James (Melissa) Bachhuber of Florida. He is further survived by a great-niece and nephew and friends and a caring community.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

The KOEPSELL FUNERAL HOME in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.