John “Jack” A. Kueffer, age 71, of Lowell

John Allen Kueffer was born on Nov. 22, 1948, in Columbus, Wis. to Arnold and Barbara (Kohn) Kueffer. He graduated high school and worked on his grandfather’s dairy and pig farm. John also worked as spray painter for Metal Fab in Columbus for a number of years. He loved to go hunting every fall and hang out with family. He also enjoyed playing cards from time to time. He was a member of the Lowell / Reeseville JC’s and was a longtime member of The United Church of Christ in Lowell. His smile and friendly wave will be missed by all in the Lowell community.