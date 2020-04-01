John “Jack” A. Kueffer, age 71, of Lowell
OBITUARIES

John “Jack” A. Kueffer, age 71, of Lowell

John “Jack” A. Kueffer, age 71, of Lowell, went to his heavenly home on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Beaver Dam Health Care.

There will be a private graveside service at Lowell Cemetery.

John Allen Kueffer was born on Nov. 22, 1948, in Columbus, Wis. to Arnold and Barbara (Kohn) Kueffer. He graduated high school and worked on his grandfather’s dairy and pig farm. John also worked as spray painter for Metal Fab in Columbus for a number of years. He loved to go hunting every fall and hang out with family. He also enjoyed playing cards from time to time. He was a member of the Lowell / Reeseville JC’s and was a longtime member of The United Church of Christ in Lowell. His smile and friendly wave will be missed by all in the Lowell community.

John is survived by his siblings, Alvina “Bunny” (David) Galston of Lowell, Rodger Kueffer of Westby, and Paul Kueffer of Lowell; sister-in-law, Nancy Kueffer of Rio; brother-in-law, Robert Menchl of Mishicot; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Arnold “Butch” Kueffer and Virginia Menchl.

The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.

