John (Jack) Davies, 84, of Juneau

John (Jack) Davies passed away on April 9, 2020, at the age of 84. Jack grew up helping on his family’s farm, and later their “general store” in Juneau County, Wis. Jack married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lou Macomber, earned his teaching degree, and taught elementary school in Appleton, while raising their three children with Mary Lou. Jack and Mary Lou shared a lifelong love of travel, first on family summer trips with their kids, and later travelling together to visit friends, for service trips, and with faith groups. When Mary Lou suffered life-changing strokes in her 40’s, Jack rose to the challenge and made Mary Lou’s well-being and happiness his primary concern for decades. Jack and Mary Lou moved to Colorado in their later years to be near their daughters, and Mary Lou preceded Jack in passing in June 2018.
Jack fell victim to Alzheimer’s Disease. As long he was able, he cared deeply about his many family members and friends. Jack will be remembered for being kind and caring. He loved watching the Brewers, playing cards, his Mom’s pie, and a good walk.
Jack is survived by his daughters, Susan Davies and Patricia Davies-Watkins; his son, Kurt Davies; six grandchildren; and many extended family members. He will be missed.
