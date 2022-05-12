July 26, 1944—May 5, 2022

MAUSTON—John “Jack” N. Roeker left us Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the age of 77. Jack was born July 26, 1944 in Baraboo, WI. His mother was Vanita Roeker and father Norman Roeker. He grew up in Wisconsin Dells, graduating from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1962. Jack worked at his mother and father’s bakery as well as various restaurants up until 1968 when he purchased the Summit Supper Club. Jack had two daughters: Kerry and Kristen from his first marriage.

In 1970 Jack met the love of his life, Patricia “Trish” Knorr, while bartending at the Summit. Two short years later, as Jack would say, he “gave in to the begging” and married Trish. They had three children: Jessica, Joshua and Jared. Jack owned and operated the Summit for 31 years, selling it in 1999.

Jack enjoyed so many aspects of life. Some of his favorite hobbies included hiking, biking—especially with his daughter, Jessica, wood cutting, hunting and fishing with his sons, boating and water skiing. In his younger years he played a lot of golf and softball.

Jack was an avid reader and fan of all levels of sports. He very much enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren compete in sports. Jack spent countless hours working in the yard and on his very impressive vegetable garden.

Some of his fondest memories were working with his loyal employees at the Summit and socializing with his many customers, annual trips to Marco Island with family and future son-in-law, Brian, fishing trips to Canada with his sons and site seeing trips with Trish across country to California in their 5th wheel.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents and older sister Gay (Stowers). He is survived by siblings: Kathy (Coon), Andy, Bette (Steve Jarvis) and Bill (Joyce); wife, Trish; daughters: Kerry (Beyer), Kristen, Jessica (Brian Sonnenberg); sons: Josh (Natasha Drury) and Jared (Shannon); many nieces, nephews; as well as seven beautiful grandchildren.

Jack was the most honest, genuine and generous husband, father and friend. He was beloved by all that knew him. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. Jack will be dearly missed by many.

His family would like to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to everyone that has reached out with thoughts and condolences. They also want to especially thank Hospice Touch of Tomah for their excellent care and assistance.

Please join Jack’s family in celebrating his life on Sunday, May 22, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Summit Ridge Restaurant. If inclined, in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jack Roeker Memorial Fund at Bank of Mauston. PO Box 226, Mauston. All proceeds will go towards improvements at Summit Park. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.